OU Board of Regents to hold series of special meetings and regular meeting next week

Leslie Rainbolt (copy)

Oklahoma Board of Regents' chair Leslie Rainbolt at the OU Board of Regents meeting in Gould Hall Oct. 23

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents will hold a series of special meetings next week along with its regularly-scheduled meeting, where the board will discuss security clearance, search updates and personnel actions, among other things.

The Board will hold a series of special meetings pertaining to each of its committees – finance and audit, athletics, Norman campus, Health Sciences Center and Tulsa Campus, Cameron University and Rogers State University – throughout the day starting at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 in Norman at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, according to the agenda. The Board will meet for its official meeting at 4 p.m. that day at the museum as well.

This is the second time the Board has structured their regularly-scheduled meeting with additional committee meetings before it, where typically the Board would just hold its regularly-scheduled meeting without special meetings for its committees.

In its regular meeting, the Board will consider a resolution delegating the the Board’s designation as Key Management Personnel by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) to the University President, Facility Security Officer (FSO) and Insider Threat Officer, Senior Vice President and Provost, or alternate Joint Personnel Adjudication System

clearance database account holder instead. This group of administrators will be designated a managerial group, meaning that the group will be “entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing implementation of federal regulations governing access to classified information,” according to the agenda.

“By appointing a Managerial Group, members of the Board of Regents agree that they: do not require, shall not have, and can be effectively excluded from access to all classified information disclosed to The University of Oklahoma,” the agenda states.

The regular meeting will also consider personnel actions, such as salary increases and promotions, and the appointment of members to a search committee for the Director of the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History.

According to the agenda for the special meetings, the Board will first go into executive session to conduct a routine review of the university president(s), conduct confidential communications between the Board and its attorney(s) concerning potential or pending claim(s) involving real estate operations and personnel investigation(s), among other things. No action will be taken, although “it is possible that some one-on-one matters of mutual interest may be discussed,” according to the special meetings agenda.

The athletics committee, which will meet at 11:30 a.m., will discuss possible contracts and an agreement with The University of Oklahoma Foundation to advance bowl-related expenses in regards to post-season contests, according to the agenda. 

The Board will also have lunch with interim President Joseph Harroz and for “discussion regarding various subjects pertaining to recent activities/developments in Oklahoma Higher Education and institutions under the governance of the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma,” which other presidents or administrators may attend, according to the special meetings agenda.

The Health Sciences Center Committee and Tulsa Committee will discuss Research at the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center, clinical updates and reviews of the College of Dentistry and College of Public Health, according to the special meetings agenda.

For more information on the regular and special meetings, the agendas can be found here and here, respectively.

