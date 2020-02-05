You are the owner of this article.
OU announces late start for Thursday as Norman Public Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools close

An OU flag in the snow Feb. 5

 Justin Jayne/The Daily

An OU alert announced that Norman campus classes will be delayed Thursday morning due to winter weather.

According to the alert, campus will open at 10 a.m. and classes will resume at 10:30AM. The alert advised students to allow extra time to arrive to campus and “be careful when walking on wet surfaces.”

The Norman area received between 3-4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. According to a Facebook post from NPS, the district decided to close tomorrow due to “hazardous roads and parking lots that are expected to refreeze overnight.”

According to weather.com, occasional snow in the area is expected to end by 10 p.m. this evening, with a low of 27 degrees and high of 42 degrees forecasted for Thursday. 

The OU alert also advised students to check ou.edu for additional details on all three campuses and see @OUParking on Twitter for updates on space availability. OUHSC and OU-Tulsa will resume regular business hours on Thursday, February 6, according to the alert.

 

