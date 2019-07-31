You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU announces it will not renew Cross parking and commercial lease

  • Updated
  • 1
  • 1 min to read
Cross (copy)

Cross Neighborhood July 31.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

OU released a statement Wednesday regarding the restaurants located in Cross Neighborhood, announcing the university would not renew commercial leases in the Cross buildings.

“The University of Oklahoma has decided not to renew the commercial and parking spaces lease at the Cross student-housing facility,”according to the statement. “The university takes seriously its responsibility to students, the state of Oklahoma and taxpayers by ensuring it uses its resources prudently. … OU is working to ensure that the action will not disrupt students and the larger university community.”

Roughly two years prior, according to the statement, OU provided Provident, Inc., a private student housing company, a 50-year land lease. The company spent about $250 million to build the Cross buildings and a nearby parking garage.

According to the statement, renewing the leases would cost approximately $7 million and would have “led to subsidizing a private entity,” which OU “cannot do with student tuition and fees.”

“Previously planned parking expansions will be completed in early August and spring,” the release said, “and Cate Center will be available to students with the start of the fall semester.”

The Daily reported earlier Wednesday that items and equipment had been removed from Cross restaurants.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and summer editor-in-chief of The Daily. Previously he worked as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments