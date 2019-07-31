OU announces it will not renew Cross parking and commercial lease

OU released a statement Wednesday regarding the restaurants located in Cross Neighborhood, announcing the university would not renew commercial leases in the Cross buildings.
“The University of Oklahoma has decided not to renew the commercial and parking spaces lease at the Cross student-housing facility,”according to the statement. “The university takes seriously its responsibility to students, the state of Oklahoma and taxpayers by ensuring it uses its resources prudently. … OU is working to ensure that the action will not disrupt students and the larger university community.”
Roughly two years prior, according to the statement, OU provided Provident, Inc., a private student housing company, a 50-year land lease. The company spent about $250 million to build the Cross buildings and a nearby parking garage.
According to the statement, renewing the leases would cost approximately $7 million and would have “led to subsidizing a private entity,” which OU “cannot do with student tuition and fees.”
“Previously planned parking expansions will be completed in early August and spring,” the release said, “and Cate Center will be available to students with the start of the fall semester.”
The Daily reported earlier Wednesday that items and equipment had been removed from Cross restaurants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What exactly does this mean? Will Cross become privately owned and allow people to rent out apartments now? Will it become a hotel on campus?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.