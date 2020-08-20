OU announces first positive on-campus coronavirus case, 62 students tested positive before move-in

Friday afternoon, the university released statistics on the number of students who tested positive for coronavirus prior to moving in on campus and announced the development of a COVID-19 dashboard.
According to a university press release, 62 out of 4,516 students received positive results after conducting the self-administered tests required of all OU students who intend to live on campus for the fall semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 24. The testing process is still being conducted for the remaining 237 students who are moving in over the next few weeks.
One student has also tested positive for coronavirus after arriving on campus, according to a university update. The student lives in on-campus housing, but OU did not specify which facility. The student is currently self-isolating and those who have had close contact with the individual will be informed by the Cleveland County Health Department or Goddard Health Services, according to the university update.
Students who tested positive were required to stay away from campus until they are cleared by OU Health Services, according to the release. Students with inconclusive test results were required to retest.
The university said in an email to The Daily students were informed of their test results before moving in. Although the results of these tests were made publicly available, an OU spokesperson originally said in a July 6 email to The Daily the university does not plan to continually provide data on community members who test positive for COVID-19.
"The health department is chiefly responsible for announcing positive cases and contact tracing. The University partners with the health department as appropriate," said Kesha Keith, OU director of media relations. "The University is not notified each time an employee, visitor or student tests positive, and therefore the reporting of such figures would be difficult and, ultimately, likely inaccurate."
However, Friday's press release said the university is developing an online dashboard for COVID-19 data set to launch next week.
Other institutions in the Big 12 — including the University of Texas and Texas Christian University — are providing updated information on COVID-19 case counts on their campuses.
Classes will resume in a blended in-person and virtual model on Monday, with university measures to control the spread of COVID-19 including a campus masking requirement, increased time between classes to allow for social distancing between class periods and an eyewear requirement for some courses.
Although OU President Joseph Harroz has said OU's goal is to remain in-person for the fall semester, he acknowledged during a July 20 virtual town hall that a fully face-to-face semester may not be possible.
While other institutions like the University of Texas have provided a list of scenarios which may prompt a fall shutdown and shift to virtual instruction, Harroz has previously said that there is no single "bright line" that could prompt OU to cancel its in-person classes. Keith said in an email to The Daily the budget impact of OU moving online-only for the fall semester could amount to a loss of approximately $150 million.
Editor's Note: This story was updated at 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 21 to reflect the university had confirmed one positive COVID-19 case in its on-campus living facilities.
