You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OSU moves classes online for rest of semester; OU to continue to monitor coronavirus spread, spokesperson says

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19 (copy) (copy)
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Oklahoma State University announced Wednesday that all classes at its Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will be delivered online for the rest of the spring semester.

The decision was made in response to the White House and CDC guidelines for social distancing, said the announcement from OSU President V. Burns Hargis. Reduced occupancy in on-campus housing is encouraged, but students who must have a physical presence on campus will be accommodated, Burns Hargis said.

"Let me assure our students: we are working together with our faculty and staff to make sure you can complete and pursue your academic goals," Burns Hargis said.

Alternatives to traditional spring graduation events are being considered, but no final decision has been made.

"As always, I am proud to see the Cowboy Family pulling together at this critical juncture to support and encourage one another through the uncertainty," Burns Hargis said. "I also encourage each of you to take care of your health as we weather unprecedented times."

When asked about the possibility of OU moving classes online for the rest of the semester, OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said the university is continuing to monitor the widening spread of COVID-19.

"We are fortunate to have prepared well in advance and be in a position to offer online learning for our students so as to not interrupt their education," Keith said in an email. "We will continue to communicate regularly any additional university decisions, including the possibility of extending online learning through the end of the semester. For updated information, please check coronavirus.ou.edu."

Tags

Jana Allen is a journalism junior and the Daily's enterprise reporter. She was formerly a news reporter, and held several editor positions on the news desk before transitioning to enterprise.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments