Oklahoma congressional members express support for ruling against Johnson & Johnson in connection with opioid crisis

James Lankford (copy)

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., talks with a reporter in the Innovation Hub April 4, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation voiced support for the recent ruling against drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson regarding the state's opioid crisis. 

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said in a statement that the ruling is a step in the right direction.

“For victims of the opioid crisis and their families, today is a day of justice,” Lankford said in the statement. “I applaud the attorney general and his team for their tireless work on behalf of every community in our state impacted by drug abuse and addiction. We must continue to address the national emergency of opioids and other drugs and work to find solutions at the federal, state, and local levels.”

Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., also released a statement.

“The court confirmed what we have long known: the opioid epidemic is one of the largest public health crises our state has faced in a generation,” Horn said in the statement. “I will continue my work to hold companies accountable and bring mental health and addiction resources home to those who need them.”

Johnson & Johnson said in a press release that the company plans to appeal the decision and is confident in its grounds for appeal. The company also faces a federal trial that is set to begin in October. 

