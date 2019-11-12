Norman passes sales tax to help fund public transit

In a Nov. 12 special election, Norman citizens voted to pass a city proposition to implement a sales tax to help fund public transportation.
Voters considered whether to levy a one-eighth percent sales tax "to be used for public transit systems and other lawful purposes of the city related to public transit."
Polls closed at 7 p.m. According to the unofficial election results as of 8:40 p.m. Nov. 12, 70.68 percent voted for the proposition and 29.32 voted against with 96 percent of precincts reporting. As of 8:40 p.m., 9,032 votes had been reported.
If the election results are confirmed, the tax will take effect in April 2020 as a current one-fourth percent sales tax expires.
The passage of the public transit tax comes after public transit operation for non-OU routes transitioned from university operation to city operation. Embark, the government entity that runs Oklahoma City public transit, is now providing transit services in Norman.
