You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Norman passes sales tax to help fund public transit

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Vote Sign (copy)

A voting sign at University Lutheran Church on Aug. 28, 2018. 

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

In a Nov. 12 special election, Norman citizens voted to pass a city proposition to implement a sales tax to help fund public transportation.

Voters considered whether to levy a one-eighth percent sales tax "to be used for public transit systems and other lawful purposes of the city related to public transit."

Polls closed at 7 p.m. According to the unofficial election results as of 8:40 p.m. Nov. 12, 70.68 percent voted for the proposition and 29.32 voted against with 96 percent of precincts reporting. As of 8:40 p.m., 9,032 votes had been reported.

If the election results are confirmed, the tax will take effect in April 2020 as a current one-fourth percent sales tax expires.

The passage of the public transit tax comes after public transit operation for non-OU routes transitioned from university operation to city operation. Embark, the government entity that runs Oklahoma City public transit, is now providing transit services in Norman.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments