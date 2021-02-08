Norman nonprofit announces entrepreneurial opportunity at Norman Farm Market

Loveworks Leadership, a youth organization based in Norman, will collaborate with the Norman Farm Market in its 31st season on a program designed to help teach young Norman residents marketing skills.
Loveworks is known for connecting and engaging students through volunteerism, after school activities and mentorship, according to the organization’s website.
“Loveworks is a leadership organization that primarily works with middle school-aged students where we focus on character development, helping students to acquire leadership skills, getting them involved in community impact and engagement and also creating business and entrepreneurship opportunities for them,” Executive Director Michael Hirsch said in an interview with The Daily.
The Loveworks Business Start-Up Program will teach kids ages eight to 15 how to sell a product made by themselves through valuable hands-on experience. Kids within the age range are encouraged to submit an application, and those accepted will have their own booth at the market to sell their product for a minimum of two market days.
“If there's one thing that I've learned being involved with Loveworks and working with our students … it’s to not put limits on their imaginations,” Hirsch said. “They are the biggest dreamers that I know. I'm expecting a very diverse group of products offered over the course of this season.”
According to the release, Loveworks has also developed various other youth-run startups such as Real Kitchen and Wrist World. With this new venture, kids will have a hands-on experience while also benefiting the Norman Farm Market by contributing to the number and variety of available products for sale.
“You probably heard the saying it takes a village to raise a child. We like to say it a little bit differently. We say it takes a village to develop a leader,” said Hirsch. “I really feel that this effort is really a win-win. … We have an entity here in our city that is willing to showcase, spotlight and make this prominent. … And then, in turn, our kids across Oklahoma are going to be able to show the world what they're capable of doing.”
Applications will go live later in the week, according to the release. Parents can find the applications and more information on the Norman Farm Market Facebook page, the Cleveland County Fairgrounds website and on Loveworks Leadership’s website.
