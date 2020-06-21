You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Norman councilmember Alex Scott, activist Ashley Nicole McCray arrested in Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ashley Nicole McCray

Norman activist Ashley Nicole McCray (right) speaks alongside Norman City Councilmember Alex Scott (left) at the Norman protest rally on June 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Norman City Councilmember Alex Scott and Norman activist and OU alumna Ashley Nicole McCray were arrested in Tulsa last night, according to county jail records. 

Scott is also a state District 15 candidate for Oklahoma State Senate. 

According to an Oklahoman article, Scott was one of the “climbers on the flag pole” outside of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa. Scott said officers pulled her and two others "off the poles and knocked down the veterans who were protecting and hoisting us."

"The police did not have their body cams on," Scott said, according to the Oklahoman. 

Both Scott and McCray were arrested at 5:45 p.m. under charges of obstructing and interfering with a police officer. McCray was booked into the Tulsa County jail at 7:22 p.m. and Scott was booked into the jail at 7:23 p.m. 

McCray was released at 11:21 p.m., and Scott was released at 11:22 p.m.

Tags

Ari Fife is the OU Daily summer editor-in-chief and a sophomore journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as a senior news reporter and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments