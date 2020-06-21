Norman councilmember Alex Scott, activist Ashley Nicole McCray arrested in Tulsa

Norman City Councilmember Alex Scott and Norman activist and OU alumna Ashley Nicole McCray were arrested in Tulsa last night, according to county jail records.
Scott is also a state District 15 candidate for Oklahoma State Senate.
According to an Oklahoman article, Scott was one of the “climbers on the flag pole” outside of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa. Scott said officers pulled her and two others "off the poles and knocked down the veterans who were protecting and hoisting us."
"The police did not have their body cams on," Scott said, according to the Oklahoman.
Both Scott and McCray were arrested at 5:45 p.m. under charges of obstructing and interfering with a police officer. McCray was booked into the Tulsa County jail at 7:22 p.m. and Scott was booked into the jail at 7:23 p.m.
McCray was released at 11:21 p.m., and Scott was released at 11:22 p.m.
