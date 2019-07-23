Norman attractions to offer events, discounts during city's Tourist for a Day event

Tourist for a Day will enable Norman residents to take advantage of discounts and special events this Saturday.
Businesses, restaurants and other attractions in Norman will offer various discounts and incentives as part of Tourist for a Day, a July 27 event aimed at helping city residents rediscover and enjoy aspects of the city. According to the VisitNorman website, some offerings include art gallery, restaurant and bed-and-breakfast discounts, theatre and concert shows, retail attractions and more.
VisitNorman and Mayor Breea Clark are collaborating in an effort to engage and unite the Norman community through the event.
“I personally have been planning my map for the day of all the fun places I’m going to visit,” Clark said. “It’s everything from the nature center out at Lake Thunderbird to the Jacobson Museum here on campus.”
Clark said this event is the first of its kind in Oklahoma, and was inspired by a visit to her father in Norway last fall.
“(My father) was telling me all about it, how people get all excited … to get out and enjoy all the amenities and attractions that their city has to offer,” Clark said. “This is to really encourage our residents to get out there and try that new restaurant you’ve been wanting to, or go to that museum that you haven’t been to in 10 years, and enjoy the amazing quality of life that we provide right here in Norman, Oklahoma.”
Clark said when she reached out to VisitNorman’s executive director Dan Schemm about her idea, he “loved it.”
“Tourism is such a massive industry — bringing people to your community to spend their tax dollars here is so important, but sometimes we forget about the residents that live here,” Clark said. “So (Schemm) was really excited to combine the residents with the tourism all in one. Both city staff and VisitNorman have been instrumental in executing this event.”
These are some of the events happening July 27, according to the VisitNorman website:
— Benvenuti’s Ristorante will offer a “Best of Benvenuti’s” special of $30 per person from 5 to 10 p.m. which will feature a complimentary wine tasting.
— Rusty’s Custard Factory will offer $1 off of any regular or large menu item.
— The Firehouse Art Center will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. which will include a gift gallery and hands-on activities.
— The Jacobson House Native Art Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. and will be offering a discounted price of posters and handing out commemorative cups.
— Legacy Park will hold a Live @ Legacy concert featuring The Mystery Dates starting at 8 p.m.
— The Westwood Family Aquatic Center will present the movie “Hook” at 8 p.m.
— Apple Tree Chocolate will offer buy one, get one free piccolo gelato and buy one, get one free quarter fudge pieces from 5 to 10 p.m.
— Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum will have a woodworking demonstration.
— The Sooner Bowling Center will offer day-of discounts.
A full list of Tourist for a Day events and offers can be found on VisitNorman’s website.
“Sometimes I hear people say there’s nothing to do in Norman,” Clark said. “Go out on Saturday and enjoy the event. Norman is a great place to live, and Tourist for a Day will hopefully be a nice reminder of that.”
