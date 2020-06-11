Norman Animal Welfare Oversight Committee plans to cancel outsourcing operations amid community concern

The City of Norman announced Monday evening that plans to outsource the local animal shelter to a non-profit organization will no longer proceed.
Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster announced at the Animal Welfare Oversight Committee meeting that plans to transfer operations of Norman Animal Welfare over to the Oklahoma Humane Society would be suspended.
Foster said overwhelming disapproval from the public led to this decision, and he received approximately 150 to 200 emails from concerned citizens about the issue.
“These were individually written by citizens here in Norman that care about animal welfare and don’t want this thing to happen,” Foster said at the meeting. “So, really this thing is done. We’re not going to go any further.”
Foster’s announcement was met with applause from the crowd of attendees at the meeting, but he said the official announcement likely won’t be made until the official rescheduled meeting set for July 13.
Critics concerned about the plan took to local Norman Facebook groups like Norman Community Page to voice concerns.
Kim Fairbanks, a member of Norman Community Page, posted an anonymous letter from a Norman Animal Welfare employee that expressed concern about the Oklahoma Humane Society’s ability to operate the facility and the job and benefit security of current employees.
The letter’s author expressed concern that Norman Animal Welfare is an open admission facility while the Oklahoma Humane Society is considered “limited intake.” This means the Norman facility takes in any animal within city limits including injured, sick or aggressive animals while the Oklahoma Humane Society can choose whether or not to accept an animal on the basis of things such as injury or aggressive behavior.
The author also detailed the concern that the Oklahoma Humane Society does not currently operate a physical facility and may not be able to properly handle a physical shelter like Norman Animal Welfare.
The author said these concerns have led to several partner rescue groups indicating they will no longer work with Norman Animal Welfare.
According to the letter, the city was expecting to save approximately $150,000 a year as a result of outsourcing the shelter.
Monday’s meeting was postponed and rescheduled after the Zoom portion being presented to the audience was reportedly hacked.
Rebecca Bean, co-chair of the committee, described hearing a voice shouting homophobic slurs as well as seeing antisemitic imagery displayed onscreen. Then, Bean said, a naked man was seen dancing on the video feed.
Bean said several unsuccessful attempts were made to stop the feed but ultimately the video ended after she closed the city’s laptop.
Bean said attendees at the meeting were shocked.
“I saw one woman in the audience cover her child’s eyes,” Bean said. “It was horrible.”
The next meeting of the Animal Welfare Oversight Committee is at 6 p.m. July 13.
