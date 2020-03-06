You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Kevin Stitt confirms Oklahoma case of coronavirus in Tulsa County

Governor Kevin Stitt at a press conference at the Oklahoma City Capitol March 1, 2019.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the first confirmed Oklahoma case of COVID-19, or the coronavirus disease, in Tulsa County today.

Stitt, Commissioner of Health Gary Cox, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the case in a press conference this afternoon. Stitt said in the conference the case is a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Italy and the man is now quarantined. 

“At this time there is no evidence of community spread, risk to the general public remains low,” Stitt said. “The state now is able to perform tests right here in Oklahoma, and we will continue to work with the CDC and federal experts as the situation progresses.”

According to the Tulsa World, five patients in the state have tested negative for the disease and four new patients are being investigated. Stitt said during the conference the state has a plan in place and a “strong network of partners” in the state committed to ensuring the state’s health and safety.

The case comes after OU closed all of its study abroad programs in Italy effective March 5 due to the spread of coronavirus, with students “strongly encouraged to return to the U.S. as soon as arrangements can be made,” according to a statement from the university.

