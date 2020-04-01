You are the owner of this article.
Former OU research vice president named acting director of National Science Foundation, will stay in White House role

Kelvin Droegemeier responds to questions from senators during the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing on August 23, 2018. Droegemeier was confirmed by the Senate on Jan. 2, 2019, by voice vote. 

 Megan Ross/Gaylord News

Former OU Vice President for Research Kelvin Droegemeier was named acting director of the National Science Foundation effective March 31 by President Donald Trump.

Droegemeier was named to the position temporarily while serving as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology policy since January 2019. He will hold the role until the Senate considers the nomination of Sethuraman Panchanathan, who was nominated by Trump in December 2019.

Droegemeier left his position at OU after being nominated to serve as director of the White House science office in 2018. He has previously served two six-year terms on the National Science Board, the governing body of NSF, according to a press release.

“I am honored to serve in this acting capacity for NSF, and it is a homecoming of sorts as a former member of the National Science Board and longtime recipient of grants from NSF,” Droegemeier said. “I thank President Trump for his confidence as well as his appreciation that maintaining continuity of science leadership is more important now than ever.”

In the position, Droegemeier will manage daily functions of the NSF and “(lead) a workforce driven to improve the world through research, discovery and innovation,” according to the release.

Congress created the NSF, an independent federal agency, to support basic research and advance national health, prosperity, and welfare, according to the NSF website.

“Director Kelvin Droegemeier has unmatched experience as the science advisor to the White House and leader (of) the Office of Science and Technology Policy,” said former NSF Director France Córdova. “He has a distinguished career of advancing the progress of science. NSF will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

