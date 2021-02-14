City of Norman to host Black History Month panel

To celebrate Black History Month, the City of Norman will host a panel discussion at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 to explore stories from Black perspectives.
The panel discussion will be held online and open to the public via the City of Norman Youtube channel.
The panel was organized by Mayor Breea Clark and will feature various Black city staffers sharing their personal stories and their path to leadership positions in the City of Norman. The panelists are the Director of Finance Anthony Francisco, Court Administrator Ronda Guerrero, Utilities Manager Steve Hardeman and Norman Police Department Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson.
In an interview with The Daily, Mayor Clark said this is the first time the city has hosted such an event. She also said this is the first year the City of Norman has had Chief Diversity and Equity Officer — a position filled by Cinthya Allen — in place.
“The diversity and inclusion and living out the city's motto of building an inclusive community is something I take very seriously,” Clark said. “And with the assistance of Cinthya Allen and the rest of our awesome staff, I'm very excited for this event.”
Clark said she wants the public to know “who’s doing the work behind the scenes” and what it is like to do it from a Black perspective.
“I would love to show and highlight careers in municipal governments because it's not as glamorous as the higher levels of government,” Clark said. “So it often gets overlooked, despite (taking care of) the most important aspects of people's day to day lives like water quality, trash pickup, police and fire, roads and sidewalks.”
When discussing the importance of the event given national discourse, Clark said people are finally “coming to terms” with the historic and systematic racism of the country.
She said employee experiences are valuable not only in sharing their personal perspectives, but also highlighting the diversity within the staff in terms of recruitment, and educating people on employment opportunities available at the City of Norman.
Clark also said she wants to hold more panels to celebrate different groups of the population.
“I can't guarantee it will be one every month, but I would love to do one for LGBTQ+ history, Native American History Month, Spanish American Heritage. There’s a lot of different things we can highlight,” Clark said. “I’m so proud of the diversity we have here in the City of Norman, so any chance we have to organize something like this, I’ll be more than happy to do it.”
