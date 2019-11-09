Body found on OU campus at Cross Village, university says

A body was found at Cross Village on Saturday, a university spokesperson told The Daily in an emailed statement.
According to the statement, the OU Police Department received an 8 a.m. call reporting a body found at the address. Upon arrival, OUPD determined that there was no threat to others and secured the area.
The medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death, according to the statement, and authorities are withholding the identity of the individual until next of kin is notified. The statement did not say whether the body found has been identified as an OU student.
"The university is deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life," the statement said. "University counseling services are being made available to provide support for OU community members."
OU has resources for members of the university community seeking help in crisis, including the University Counseling Center at Goddard Health Center, which offers counseling appointments for $10. There are also resources available throughout the Norman community.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Blake Douglas contributed to this report.
