You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Body found on OU campus at Cross Village, university says

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OUPD Office

The OU Police Department's office in Cate Center on Oct. 7.

 File photo

A body was found at Cross Village on Saturday, a university spokesperson told The Daily in an emailed statement.

According to the statement, the OU Police Department received an 8 a.m. call reporting a body found at the address. Upon arrival, OUPD determined that there was no threat to others and secured the area.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death, according to the statement, and authorities are withholding the identity of the individual until next of kin is notified. The statement did not say whether the body found has been identified as an OU student.

"The university is deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life," the statement said. "University counseling services are being made available to provide support for OU community members."

OU has resources for members of the university community seeking help in crisis, including the University Counseling Center at Goddard Health Center, which offers counseling appointments for $10. There are also resources available throughout the Norman community.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Blake Douglas contributed to this report.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments