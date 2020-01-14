You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Barnacle Backlash: Twitter reacts to new OU Parking and Transportation enforcement tool

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Parking Services Barnacle (copy)

OU Parking Enforcement Supervisor Larry Kious types in a code to attach the Barnacle to a windshield in the Jenkins parking garage Jan. 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

On Tuesday, OU Parking and Transportation Services unveiled plans to implement a new parking enforcement device.

The device, called a barnacle, will be used as a towing alternative on vehicles with three 30-day outstanding fines. Director of Parking and Transportation Services, Kris Glenn, said the device is intended to be "a friendlier way than putting a boot on a vehicle and towing a vehicle,” but some have criticized the device.

Here's how the OU community reacted on Twitter:

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments