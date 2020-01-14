Barnacle Backlash: Twitter reacts to new OU Parking and Transportation enforcement tool

On Tuesday, OU Parking and Transportation Services unveiled plans to implement a new parking enforcement device.
“Kris Glenn, OU's director of Parking and Transportation Services, said the Barnacle is an effort to use new technology to reduce towing, which can be costly and inconvenient to motorists.” https://t.co/2nfKiY86Rx— OU Parking Services (@OUParking) January 14, 2020
The device, called a barnacle, will be used as a towing alternative on vehicles with three 30-day outstanding fines. Director of Parking and Transportation Services, Kris Glenn, said the device is intended to be "a friendlier way than putting a boot on a vehicle and towing a vehicle,” but some have criticized the device.
Here's how the OU community reacted on Twitter:
If i see a barnacle on my car i will place said barnacle under my car and run it over and over until there is no barnacle left https://t.co/T4xB9viwU8— caymen (@caymenbishop) January 14, 2020
*my thoughts the new OU parking services device* pic.twitter.com/pQhB3LONDD— Bruce Pollock (@BrucePollock9) January 14, 2020
I would kick my windshield off of my car and have safelite come replace it on location. Yes it would cost $1000 but it’s a personality flaw. I’m helpless against it. https://t.co/OfR1scaOdl— Teddy Lehman (@TedLehman11) January 14, 2020
If you can’t love me at my barnacle then you don’t deserve me at my top daug.— John Woods (@jwoods75) January 14, 2020
