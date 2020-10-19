You are the owner of this article.
Ann Coulter to speak at OU Turning Point USA event

OU’s student chapter of Turning Point USA will host a political discussion featuring best-selling author, syndicated columnist, media pundit and lawyer Ann Coulter. 

According to an email from TPUSA, the event is Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. 

According to a mass email sent by TPUSA, Coulter will discuss various political matters and life on OU’s campus and other campuses nationwide. The event is intended to be an “incredible and educational experience for students at OU.”

Attendees are required to reserve a ticket through TPUSA’s Eventbrite link. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis in the ballroom, according to the email. After the ballroom reaches capacity, the event will be livestreamed, according to the email.

