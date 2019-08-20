Alumni banned from official OU Facebook page after comments about American Organ Institute closure

OU alumni members say they have been banned from OU’s Facebook page for commenting about the closure of the American Organ Institute.
Danny Kocher, a 2019 OU master’s graduate, said he and many other alumni have been commenting on OU’s official Facebook page to spread awareness about the current situation surrounding AOI. He said many of them have been banned from the page, making them unable to comment or interact with posts.
OU officially announced its plan to close AOI on June 17, hours after supporters of the institute marched to Evans Hall. The AOI raised funds in an attempt to fund its programs independently, but allegedly OU refused them.
The most recent outcry has been in response to OU moving forward with the program and laying off four more AOI faculty and staff. Along with that, incoming freshmen were not told before moving in that the program no longer existed and that they would have to change their majors.
Kocher said he thinks the post that got him banned was on a video of President Harroz, where he talked about challenging himself to be a good leader and to put students first. Shortly after he posted the comment, it was taken down.
“I definitely took issue with that given the lack of transparency and everything going on right now,” Kocher said. “And I basically just put the challenge out there (that) if you're going to stay true to those words, then maybe consider having any kind of open dialogue about this, instead of hiding behind excuses of being busy today, tomorrow and in the future.”
The majority of the posts reposted the same information and comments. Lane Perkins, a 2019 OU master’s graduate, said many were copied and pasted from Nolan Riley’s posts, the director of music at St. Thomas More University Parish, AOI alumnus and organizer of the June 17 AOI march.
Lauren Brookey, OU’s spokesperson, cited the university’s community guidelines in an email to The Daily, highlighting the portion that states “the university reserves the right to remove any and all content and comments at its discretion.”
“We have blocked certain messages we identified as spam (frequency, same message, same graphic) per our Community Guidelines posted for our University-sponsored social media sites,” Brookey said in the email.
However, Perkins said he thinks the university is trying to defend its position without giving the opposition a voice – or that President Harroz and Provost Harper are trying to get back at things former OU President Boren supported while he was president.
“I sincerely don't think it's about the money,” Perkins said. “I mean, if it was about the money, they would have accepted the $6.6 million in donations.”
Kocher said he can’t speculate on the motivations to remove the posts because he is not on the inside, but that it “smells fishy” to him.
“It seems like something that they don't want to talk about, and they don't want people to talk about,” Kocher said. “So in my mind, it just kind of seems like even creating awareness of the situation or something, they don't want to happen — they'd rather it just be kind of quietly swept under the rug.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.