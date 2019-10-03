You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Shipley Do-Nuts to open first shop in Norman

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Shipley Do-Nuts

Houston-based donut shop Shipley Do-Nuts plans to open its first location in Norman at the former location of Verizon on West Main Street.

 via Shipley Do-Nuts Instagram

Houston-based donut shop Shipley Do-Nuts will open its first store in Norman later this year, the Norman Transcript reports.

Shipley Do-Nuts offers over 60 varieties of donuts, kolaches and cake, according to its website

The company announced the opening of the new location on its Instagram page Oct. 3:

This is not the first Shipley Do-Nuts in Oklahoma — the chain opened a location in Oklahoma City on NW Expressway in 2018, according to food blog Wide Open Eats.

"We are really excited about being in Oklahoma, and especially in Norman, and we look forward to meeting everyone in the community and them getting to know Shipley Do-Nuts," said Terry Sutton, president of the Oklahoma Donut Company and owner and area developer for Shipley Do-Nuts, in the report.

The Norman location will be in the former location of Verizon at 1805 W. Main St., according to the report. 

Tags

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily. She previously worked as the culture assistant editor, and arts & entertainment reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments