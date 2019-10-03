Shipley Do-Nuts to open first shop in Norman

Houston-based donut shop Shipley Do-Nuts will open its first store in Norman later this year, the Norman Transcript reports.
Shipley Do-Nuts offers over 60 varieties of donuts, kolaches and cake, according to its website.
The company announced the opening of the new location on its Instagram page Oct. 3:
This is not the first Shipley Do-Nuts in Oklahoma — the chain opened a location in Oklahoma City on NW Expressway in 2018, according to food blog Wide Open Eats.
"We are really excited about being in Oklahoma, and especially in Norman, and we look forward to meeting everyone in the community and them getting to know Shipley Do-Nuts," said Terry Sutton, president of the Oklahoma Donut Company and owner and area developer for Shipley Do-Nuts, in the report.
The Norman location will be in the former location of Verizon at 1805 W. Main St., according to the report.
