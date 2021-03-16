You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU Asian American Student Association releases trailer ahead of annual Mr. & Miss Asian OU Scholarship Pageant

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mr. and Miss Asian OU

The 2021 Mr. and Miss Asian OU will be 7-9 p.m. April 17 in Meacham Auditorium. 

 Screenshot of MMAOU Teaser

OU’s Asian American Student Association released a trailer on social media for the 2021 Mr. & Miss Asian OU Scholarship Pageant this April. The trailer announces this year's event revealed the seven contestants.

The OU Asian American Student Association puts on this annual event to award scholarships to leaders on campus who represent the Asian American community, according to a Youtube video from OUAASA.

“The goal of this competition is to give Asian American leaders on campus a platform to proudly share their culture,” said event chair Audrey Given in an email to The Daily.

The three men competing for Mr. Asian OU are Tommy Phan, a microbiology junior; Saad Anwar, a biochemistry freshman; and Andrew Hoang, an accounting and finance sophomore.

The four women competing for Miss Asian OU are Rena Sun, a biology sophomore; Lauren Nguyễn, a chemical biosciences junior; Dung Nguyễn, a chemical biosciences junior; and Aiman Saleemi, a biomedical engineering sophomore.

The categories for the competition are Native-wear, Talent, On-stage Interview and Crowd Favorite. There will also be a category of social media contest and ticket/ad sales. Multiple scholarships will be given out, two for each of the following places, Given said. 

First place will receive $500, and the runner up will receive $250. Winners of Best Interview and Best Talent will receive $200, and the winners of the Social Media category and Congeniality will receive $100.

Lastly, the winner of the Crowd Favorite category will be awarded however much money is raised from people voting on their favorite contestant. 

Given said that the event is not only open to students but the entire community and invites anyone who would like to come and watch the pageant.

If you would like more information about the event, you can follow OUAASA on Instagram or Twitter to stay up to date.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments