Norman Public Arts Board opens application for new Samo Ducky sculptures across city parks

The Norman Public Arts Board and Norman Arts Council with the City of Norman are taking applications of local artists to design sculptures of ducks that will be placed in various parks around the City of Norman.
The project aims to install sculptures that will inspire creativity for the public and vehicles passing by the park’s and act as an innovative activity for children in the parks, according to Norman Arts website.
There are currently 20 fiberglass ducks that stand at 44 inches tall, and the Norman Public Arts website writes that the Board hopes to add additional sculptures in more Norman parks. The locations of each duck sculpture can be found on the Samo Ducky website.
The ducks replicate the original Samo Ducky sculpture by Norman Arts Leader Douglas Shaw Elder located in Lions Park. Applicants are encouraged to add a unique personality to their design and to consider the piece’s interaction with a park environment such as weather durability and its communication with young children, according to their website.
The requirements for each piece include a layer of clear topcats, along with three coats of paste wax before arisits can deliver their completed sculpture to the Firehouse Art Center, according to Norman Arts website.
The applications should include a one page letter explaining the proposal, submission of a resume and a sketched design of the duck following the guidelines located on Norman Arts website.
The Norman Public Arts Board will base their selection through an advisory panel consisting of experts in the public arts and community leader representatives. The panel will consider the proposal based on appropriateness and required maintenance for the piece according to Norman the Arts website.
The application deadline is at 4 p.m. March 29, and artists will be notified by April 16 if they are selected. Chosen applicants will have their piece installed and dedicated to a Norman Park by Summer 2021. To find more information on the Samo Ducky Project, visit the Norman Arts website.
