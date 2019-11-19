Gobble up these dorm-friendly, delicious Thanksgiving recipes

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. If you are unable to go home this year, you may find yourself celebrating the holiday in the dorms or a small apartment.
If you still want to enjoy your favorite Thanksgiving meal, here’s a list of super simple, dorm-friendly recipes.
Craving something sweet? This recipe is a modern twist on an iconic Thanksgiving dessert. This recipe is perfect for anyone wanting a dessert but unable to make an entire pie. With pumpkin spice and puree, gingersnaps and brown sugar, this dessert is an enjoyable Thanksgiving treat.
A staple food of Thanksgiving, these mashed potatoes are a simple and delicious recipe to make. The recipe calls for butter, potatoes, milk and some salt and pepper. If you don’t want to make potatoes from scratch, grocery stores, such as Walmart, sell instant mashed potatoes that are microwave-friendly.
If you’re wanting a traditional Thanksgiving dish, this cranberry sauce is perfect. Combine water, cranberries and caster, or superfine, sugar into a covered microwave-safe bowl for about seven minutes. Let it chill in your fridge before serving and enjoy this festive sauce.
Add some vegetables to your festive dinner with this simple and fast recipe. All you need are cut carrots —grocery stores, such as Wal-Mart, sell pre-cut carrots or you can cut baby carrots in half —butter, orange zest and brown sugar. Using a microwave safe bowl, melt the butter, mix it all together and cover and cook for 5-8 minutes.
Microwave-steamed garlic green beans
For a healthier side dish, use a bag of green beans, one mashed garlic clove or garlic paste, butter and coarse salt. Put the ingredients in a covered bowl in the microwave and season to taste. This classic Thanksgiving dish is perfect for anyone craving a traditional Thanksgiving side.
This recipe from Bon Appétit magazine sidesteps traditionally long baking times for pumpkin pies. The filling is a gelatin and egg white mixture, which gives the dessert a light and fluffy texture.
The recipe can be made using a hot plate and the pie will set in a few hours in your fridge. If you don’t have an oven for the crust, a store-bought graham cracker crust works just as well.
Bon Appétit’s “Making Perfect” series
If you have a little more time or space this year, check out this Bon Appétit magazine YouTube series. Follow along as professional chefs teach you to make delicious, beginner-friendly versions of turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, pies and other sides.
