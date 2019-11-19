You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Gobble up these dorm-friendly, delicious Thanksgiving recipes

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
pumpkin pie

A pumpkin pie photographed March 2012.

 via Wikimedia Commons/Jean-Frédéric

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. If you are unable to go home this year, you may find yourself celebrating the holiday in the dorms or a small apartment.

If you still want to enjoy your favorite Thanksgiving meal, here’s a list of super simple, dorm-friendly recipes.

Pumpkin pie in a mug

Craving something sweet? This recipe is a modern twist on an iconic Thanksgiving dessert. This recipe is perfect for anyone wanting a dessert but unable to make an entire pie. With pumpkin spice and puree, gingersnaps and brown sugar, this dessert is an enjoyable Thanksgiving treat. 

Microwave-mashed potatoes

A staple food of Thanksgiving, these mashed potatoes are a simple and delicious recipe to make. The recipe calls for butter, potatoes, milk and some salt and pepper. If you don’t want to make potatoes from scratch, grocery stores, such as Walmart, sell instant mashed potatoes that are microwave-friendly.  

Easy cranberry sauce

If you’re wanting a traditional Thanksgiving dish, this cranberry sauce is perfect. Combine water, cranberries and caster, or superfine, sugar into a covered microwave-safe bowl for about seven minutes. Let it chill in your fridge before serving and enjoy this festive sauce. 

Microwave-glazed carrots

Add some vegetables to your festive dinner with this simple and fast recipe. All you need are cut carrots —grocery stores, such as Wal-Mart, sell pre-cut carrots or you can cut baby carrots in half —butter, orange zest and brown sugar. Using a microwave safe bowl, melt the butter, mix it all together and cover and cook for 5-8 minutes. 

Microwave-steamed garlic green beans

For a healthier side dish, use a bag of green beans, one mashed garlic clove or garlic paste, butter and coarse salt. Put the ingredients in a covered bowl in the microwave and season to taste. This classic Thanksgiving dish is perfect for anyone craving a traditional Thanksgiving side. 

Quick and easy pumpkin “pie”

This recipe from Bon Appétit magazine sidesteps traditionally long baking times for pumpkin pies. The filling is a gelatin and egg white mixture, which gives the dessert a light and fluffy texture. 

The recipe can be made using a hot plate and the pie will set in a few hours in your fridge. If you don’t have an oven for the crust, a store-bought graham cracker crust works just as well.

Bon Appétit’s “Making Perfect” series

If you have a little more time or space this year, check out this Bon Appétit magazine YouTube series. Follow along as professional chefs teach you to make delicious, beginner-friendly versions of turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, pies and other sides.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments