Check out which dining options are still open around campus

Nearly every aspect of campus has been affected by COVID-19, and dining options are no exception. Whether this is your first year on campus or your fifth, you have probably experienced some level of confusion surrounding where to find lunch between classes amid this pandemic.
Here’s a rundown of what’s open on campus — and what’s not — according to the OU Housing and Food website.
The Caf and Dining Halls
Couch Restaurants and the residential dining halls are open this semester but only to students with meal plans.
Oklahoma Memorial Union
The Jan Marie and Richard J. Crawford University Club is closed for the semester. All other union restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Quiznos and Crossroads will remain open.
Cate Restaurants
Ruthie’s, Taco Mayo and Oliver’s are open while O’Henry’s and Sushi with Gusto are closed for the semester.
South Campus
Redbud Cafe, located in the Sam Noble Natural History Museum, is closed.
Other dining locations on south campus, such as The Flying Cow Cafe in the National Weather Center, Cafe 201 in the Innovation Hub and the Amicus Cafe in the OU College of Law, will remain open for the semester.
Coffee Shops
Einstein Bros. Bagels in Headington Hall is open for the semester.
Other campus coffee shops, like the Starbucks in the Union, The Bookmark in the Bizzell Memorial Library and the Bedrock Cafe in Sarkeys Energy Center, will be closed for the semester to allow for social distancing and to “de-densify heavily populated areas,” said Amy Buchanan, OU Housing and Food Services director of marketing and communications in an email.
Instead, two independent coffee trucks will be available to students. Campers Coffee will be in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library, and Lucid Bean Coffee will be on Asp Ave outside of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
Curious about the coffee truck set up by the Union? Check out our video to learn who they are and what they serve: pic.twitter.com/QqitCPBrFA— OU Daily (@OUDaily) September 1, 2020
Buchanan said the trucks will accept all payment options used at other campus dining locations, including meal plans and Sooner Sense, and will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, weather permitting.
Grubhub
Buchanan also encouraged students to use mobile ordering through Grubhub, which is available at several campus dining locations, to enable social distancing.
“When ordering through Grubhub from Cate Restaurants, a guest would not even need to enter the building since the pickup location is located outside at a window on the south side of the building,” Buchanan said.
While a number of contingency plans are being explored in the event that OU moves online, no official decision has been reached concerning what dining or employment may look like for Food Services, Buchanan said.
Menus and hours for all campus dining locations can be found on the OU Housing and Food website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.