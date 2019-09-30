You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Nebraska poet brings feminist, Greek myth poetry to Norman for Mark Allen Everett Poetry Series

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sarah McKinstry-Brown

Sarah McKinstry-Brown, a poet from Nebraska, will read her work as part of the Mark Allen Everett Poetry Series on Oct. 2.

 Photo via Facebook event.

An out-of-state poet whose work connects feminism with ancient Greek myths will give a reading of her poems Oct. 2.

Sarah McKinstry-Brown will read her work following an open mic session as part of the Mark Allen Everett Poetry Series. McKinstry-Brown’s most recent book of poems, "This Bright Darkness," explores the Greek myth of Persephone and the role of women in American society today, said Timothy Bradford, one of the organizers of the poetry series.

“Each poem in this collection of persona poems asks the same central question: How do we, as mothers, as daughters, as women, as wives, stay alive (spiritually, emotionally, physically) in a world where the fact of our bodies makes us vulnerable to acts of violence?” McKinstry-Brown said on her website.

McKinstry-Brown lives in Omaha, Nebraska, and is coming to Oklahoma for a few days to teach in Norman and Moore high schools and give the poetry reading.

Bradford hopes feminists — people who believe women are equal human beings and care about the women in their lives — will attend, he said.

The open mic is also a good opportunity for students to share their poetry, Bradford said.

“We’re hoping to draw people who perhaps want to share some of their own work, and have it be heard by a nationally recognized and published and awarded poet,” Bradford said. “And then equally sit there and listen to the kind of work she wants to share.”

The reading and open mic session will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at MAINSITE Contemporary Art gallery.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments