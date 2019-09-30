Nebraska poet brings feminist, Greek myth poetry to Norman for Mark Allen Everett Poetry Series

An out-of-state poet whose work connects feminism with ancient Greek myths will give a reading of her poems Oct. 2.
Sarah McKinstry-Brown will read her work following an open mic session as part of the Mark Allen Everett Poetry Series. McKinstry-Brown’s most recent book of poems, "This Bright Darkness," explores the Greek myth of Persephone and the role of women in American society today, said Timothy Bradford, one of the organizers of the poetry series.
“Each poem in this collection of persona poems asks the same central question: How do we, as mothers, as daughters, as women, as wives, stay alive (spiritually, emotionally, physically) in a world where the fact of our bodies makes us vulnerable to acts of violence?” McKinstry-Brown said on her website.
McKinstry-Brown lives in Omaha, Nebraska, and is coming to Oklahoma for a few days to teach in Norman and Moore high schools and give the poetry reading.
Bradford hopes feminists — people who believe women are equal human beings and care about the women in their lives — will attend, he said.
The open mic is also a good opportunity for students to share their poetry, Bradford said.
“We’re hoping to draw people who perhaps want to share some of their own work, and have it be heard by a nationally recognized and published and awarded poet,” Bradford said. “And then equally sit there and listen to the kind of work she wants to share.”
The reading and open mic session will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at MAINSITE Contemporary Art gallery.
