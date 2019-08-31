You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Beloved Norman diner Ozzie's closes for renovations, set to reopen in October

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ozzie's Diner

Patrons eat in Ozzie's Diner Feb. 7, 2017. Ozzie's is located in the University of Oklahoma's Max Westheimer Airport.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A Norman diner announced its temporary closure on Aug. 31.

Ozzie's Diner will be closed until or around Oct. 1 for renovations, according to a sign posted outside the shop. 

Ozzie's sign

Ozzie's Diner is closed temporarily for renovations until or around Oct. 1.

The diner opened in 1986 in the Max Westheimer Airport and is a local favorite known for its all-you-can-eat-breakfast.

According to the sign, individuals can receive updates by texting "Ozzie" to 95577. 

The diner has not yet released a statement about the closure over its social media

Ozzie's Diner is regularly open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Saturday at 1700 Lexington Ave. in Norman.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily. She previously worked as the culture assistant editor, and arts & entertainment reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments