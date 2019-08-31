Beloved Norman diner Ozzie's closes for renovations, set to reopen in October

A Norman diner announced its temporary closure on Aug. 31.
Ozzie's Diner will be closed until or around Oct. 1 for renovations, according to a sign posted outside the shop.
The diner opened in 1986 in the Max Westheimer Airport and is a local favorite known for its all-you-can-eat-breakfast.
According to the sign, individuals can receive updates by texting "Ozzie" to 95577.
The diner has not yet released a statement about the closure over its social media.
Ozzie's Diner is regularly open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Saturday at 1700 Lexington Ave. in Norman.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.