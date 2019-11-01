American rock band Journey to perform in Oklahoma City this summer

Renowned American rock group Journey will stop in Oklahoma City in June 2020 as part of its North American tour.
The tour will span five months with more than 60 performances across the U.S. with pop-punk opener The Pretenders. The tour begins May 15 in Ridgefield, Washington, and ends Sept. 12 in Bethel, New York, according to a press release.
The Oklahoma City performance is at 8 p.m. June 19 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 online.
Advance purchase tickets are available for American Express card members from 10 a.m. Nov. 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 7. Advance purchase tickets go on sale for members of Citibank at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
Journey formed in 1973 is one of the most celebrated American rock bands to date with nearly 100 million albums sold globally. The band is comprised of co-founding members Neal Schon as lead guitarist, and Ross Valory as bassist; longtime members Johnathan Cain on the keyboard, and drummer Steve Smith; and Arnel Pineda on lead vocals, according to the release.
The band will perform new and old hits throughout the tour. Fans can expect to hear classics such as "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believin,'" which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history.
