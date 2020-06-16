You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU seeks regents' approval to install 2,300 antimicrobial devices in residence hall towers to fight COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

OU is looking to install antimicrobial machines in residence halls to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The university is waiting on approval from the OU Board of Regents — whose next meeting is Thursday — to install 2,300 antimicrobial devices to provide students with a cleaner living environment, according to a Tuesday press release.

“As we prepare for our return to in-person operations, the health and well-being of our community is our top priority,” OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “Adding the state-of-the-art Synexis Sphere devices to each of the rooms in our residence hall towers, along with our Clean and Green initiative to enhance cleaning protocols university-wide, are two of the ways we are diligently preparing for our return to the in-person OU experience.”

The university tested this technology in February and the testing showed a 78.6 percent reduction in surface contaminants, according to the release.

“Low-level dry hydrogen peroxide has been shown to reduce the environmental burden of bacteria, viruses and fungi of occupied rooms, which should help to reduce environmental transmission of disease,” Evan Floyd, assistant professor of occupational and environmental health in OU’s Hudson College of Public Health, said in the release. “This step to protect our students represents the university’s commitment to the safety and health of students living on campus.”

If approved, the machines will be installed in every room of the Adams, Couch and Walker towers.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments