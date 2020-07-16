OU releases new Staff Flexibility Form, guidelines for fall semester remote work requests

Before unveiling Phase III of its Campus Return Plan, OU released updated information on employee flexibility and teleworking options for the fall 2020 semester.
According to a Thursday release, university employees who have not already arranged telecommunication privileges for next semester with their supervisor must fill out a Staff Flexibility form.
To request work flexibility, an employee must email the completed form to department leadership. All requests must include an acceptable reason for flexibility needs, according to the release.
An employee can request flexibility if he or she is at-risk for severe illness due to COVID-19 as defined by the CDC. Any staff member making this kind of request must also go through the Americans with Disabilities Act process within OU Human Resources.
Employees may also request work flexibility if they have a household member they provide primary care for who is at risk for severe illness due to the coronavirus. Requests can be marked “other” if the request is for a different reason.
Requests must be submitted by employees to their supervisor by Thursday, July 23, to be reviewed and processed in time for the fall semester. Department chairs will send flexibility recommendations to the appropriate vice president or dean for review and then requests will be sent to HR for final approval.
Appeals on denied flexibility requests may be emailed to HR. All appeals will be reviewed by a panel of representatives from HR, Staff Senate and a member of the Office of the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
If flexibility is not granted through the request process or an appeal, staff requests for use of personal time off or administrative leave without pay through Dec. 31 will be considered.
OU’s new changes to the flexibility plan follow a petition by OU Workers United, a group of faculty members who were unsatisfied with the university’s original COVID-19 accommodations released July 6. The organization’s petition currently has over 1,700 signatories.
