You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU releases new Staff Flexibility Form, guidelines for fall semester remote work requests

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Union

Empty campus in front of the Oklahoma Memorial Union on the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Before unveiling Phase III of its Campus Return Plan, OU released updated information on employee flexibility and teleworking options for the fall 2020 semester.

According to a Thursday release, university employees who have not already arranged telecommunication privileges for next semester with their supervisor must fill out a Staff Flexibility form.

To request work flexibility, an employee must email the completed form to department leadership. All requests must include an acceptable reason for flexibility needs, according to the release.

An employee can request flexibility if he or she is at-risk for severe illness due to COVID-19 as defined by the CDC. Any staff member making this kind of request must also go through the Americans with Disabilities Act process within OU Human Resources.

Employees may also request work flexibility if they have a household member they provide primary care for who is at risk for severe illness due to the coronavirus. Requests can be marked “other” if the request is for a different reason.

Requests must be submitted by employees to their supervisor by Thursday, July 23, to be reviewed and processed in time for the fall semester. Department chairs will send flexibility recommendations to the appropriate vice president or dean for review and then requests will be sent to HR for final approval.

Appeals on denied flexibility requests may be emailed to HR. All appeals will be reviewed by a panel of representatives from HR, Staff Senate and a member of the Office of the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

If flexibility is not granted through the request process or an appeal, staff requests for use of personal time off or administrative leave without pay through Dec. 31 will be considered.

OU’s new changes to the flexibility plan follow a petition by OU Workers United, a group of faculty members who were unsatisfied with the university’s original COVID-19 accommodations released July 6. The organization’s petition currently has over 1,700 signatories.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments