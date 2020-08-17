OU Panhellenic Recruitment to move fully online due to 'unsanctioned' gatherings

Following recent unsanctioned gatherings where COVID-19 protocols were not observed, the university’s formal Panhellenic recruitment process will move completely virtual, according to an email from Assistant Dean of Students Quy Nguyen.
In the email, Nguyen states that in the past 48 hours administrators were informed of “students attending large, unsanctioned, social gatherings where masking and social distancing policies were not observed, a majority hosted by Greek-affiliated organizations.” Other problematic behaviors with the “potential of creating an environment where potential new members and current members would have been put at a high risk of health and safety surrounding COVID-19” were also reported, and are being addressed at the administrative level.
The decision also comes after an Oklahoma State University sorority reported 23 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the entire chapter house in isolation or quarantine.
“This decision did not come easy to us,” Nguyen stated in the email. “We realize that part of what you and your student may have envisioned was an in-person component to the recruitment experience and to bring a sense of normalcy to their collegiate experience. As we have quickly found out, COVID-19 has created an environment that is far from normal.”
The email states that the move to online recruitment came after consultation with various stakeholders, and that it aligns with actions taken by other Big 12 schools during the recruitment process. More information, including a virtual bid day process, will be provided to parents and families tonight via a Webinar.
“Our goal is to continue to center the experience around the potential new members and to find a way to promote health and safety while helping them find a place to call home, both through OU and through one of our incredible sororities,” Nguyen said. “I hope you can help partner with us in supporting your students through their recruitment journey. As one of their main support systems, we know how vital your guidance is to them during this time is.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.