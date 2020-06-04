OU Medicine expands visitation for patients at OKC, Edmond, Children's Hospital

OU Medicine announced its expanded visitation policies June 2 for both The Children's Hospital and OU Medical Centers in Oklahoma City and Edmond to allow more visitors.
Effective June 1, patients at The Children’s Hospital are allowed two designated essential caregivers over 18. Furthermore, both OU Medical Centers will allow one essential caregiver or representative under extenuating circumstances reviewed case by case, according to a press release.
Deborah Browning, chief nursing officer at The Children’s Hospital, said the centers made updates with the utmost caution as they closely monitor data for the number of COVID-19-positive patients in the metro area.
“(The Children’s Hospital) is part of the Children’s Hospital Association, so we have been in close contact with other hospitals as we make decisions,” Browning said. “Our main goal is to serve and protect our patients, families and staff.”
The Children’s Hospital’s change in policy includes patients undergoing same-day surgeries or procedures, visitors to the emergency department and dialysis visitors, according to the release. Its one-caregiver policy, however, will continue for patients with appointments at OU Children’s Physicians clinics, and for outpatient appointments.
“The clinic space is very tight and in an abundance of caution … we felt two caregivers in the clinic would make (social distancing) difficult to maintain,” Browning said. “It's important we get our patient population back for their (wellness) checks and … vaccinations, but we want people to feel safe as they come back.”
As for both OU Medical Centers, according to the release, one essential caregiver or representative will be allowed if they meet one or more of the following conditions: the caregiver or representative is someone who is legally authorized to make decisions for a family member, personal care assistant or an individual with disabilities or is a disability service provider; the patient’s care team requests the caregiver or representative for essential caregiver training or to help with a patient’s cognitive needs; or the caregiver or representative is necessary to care for or provide the history of a patient with a cognitive impairment, disruptive behavior, behavioral health issues, an altered mental status and developmental delays or safety concerns.
If access is granted to an essential caregiver or representative, they must remain in the patient’s hospital room for the duration of their visit and leave the hospital immediately after they exit the room, according to the release. For surgeries and procedures, the essential caregiver will be allowed in the facility for pre-operative education or to assist patients entering surgery.
Before the pandemic, OU Medicine welcomed visitors, as they provide reassurance for patients and families, President and CEO of OU Medicine Chuck Spicer said in the release. The pandemic, however, has required a change in policy to prevent the spread of the virus and protect patients, staff and visitors.
“We are glad to announce that our young patients at The Children’s Hospital can now have two visitors accompanying them during their stay, and we will continue to refine the policy for our adult hospitals as the COVID-19 situation changes,” Spicer said in the release. “We pride ourselves on being a patient- and family-centered organization and will do everything possible for everyone’s safety and well-being.”
As OU Medicine continues to monitor cases and update its policies, Browning said the best thing people can do is keep their health and the health of others in mind.
“If you are sick, please don’t come and visit. We can set up FaceTime and Skype — there are a lot of interactive ways to communicate (with patients),” Browning said. “Also, just take care of yourself. The best thing you can do is practice social distancing, wear masks and have good hand hygiene.”
