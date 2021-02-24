You are the owner of this article.
OU greek life to team up with Oklahoma Blood Institute to host blood, plasma drives

  • Updated
Greek blood drive

OU's greek organizations and the Oklahoma Blood Institute are collaborating for a blood and plasma drive this week. 

 Photo provided

OU greek life and the Oklahoma Blood Institute are collaborating to host a blood and plasma drive at fraternity and sorority houses throughout this week from noon to 5 p.m. until March 2.  

According to a news release from OBI, the drive will be located at Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Tau Omega and Beta Theta Pi. The release said the initiative will also offer COVID-19 antibody donation opportunities.

According to the release, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past or have COVID-19 antibodies may donate convalescent plasma, and they must sign up here if they choose to do so. The release also said a representative will contact donors to set up an appointment time once they are registered. 

Alpha Tau Omega President Luke Santos said the drive will take place at the different locations, with Beta Theta Pi hosting on Wednesday and next Tuesday, Delta Delta Delta hosting on Thursday and Alpha Tau Omega on Friday.

“I thought it was really cool to see several influential greek organizations working together,” Santos said. “I would like to thank everyone who donated and helped out, and a huge shoutout to Ellie Rahilll at Tri-Delta and Sam Atkinson at Beta.”

Santos, a neuroscience junior, said he works at Integris Baptist Hospital as a medical scribe, and his passion for medicine inspired him to work with OBI. He said everyone is invited to attend and donate. 

“I love not only the idea of helping people, but also being on the edge of what’s possible,” Santos said.

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

