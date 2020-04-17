Cross Village ownership sends letter asking for freshman to be allowed to live in Cross in 2020-2021 academic year

The president of the nonprofit entity that owns Cross Village sent a letter Friday calling on interim OU President Joseph Harroz to make the luxury housing complex available to freshmen for the 2020-2021 academic year.
In the letter, which was shared with The Daily, Provident Oklahoma Education Resources, Inc. President Steve Hicks said Cross Village can provide better conditions than current OU housing options available to freshmen and help them avoid “conditions that include mold and periodic flooding due to years of the university ignoring plumbing issues in the towers.”
Hicks cited an article on aging university housing published recently in The Daily’s Crimson Quarterly as evidence of issues in the towers.
“With the heightened concern over social distancing and COVID-19 issues,” Hicks said in the letter, “Cross Village is designed with private bedrooms and in-unit bathrooms which will be in much higher demand. … Cross would certainly provide the students and their families with a greater level of comfort regarding social distancing issues.”
In response to a request for comment from The Daily on the letter, a university spokesperson sent the following statement:
"The university is aware of the concerns students and their families have raised related to University Housing and continues to address those concerns, all the while working to ensure the safety of its students. As for Mr. Hicks, his letter and actions are deplorable. He is attempting to use the crisis that faces us all as a litigation tool to line his own pockets – to relieve him of the debt he incurred while making millions for himself and his family members. At a time when we should be focused on helping each other, he is trying to weaponize the pandemic to advance the lawsuit he filed last year against OU. This is consistent with his earlier tactic of hiring lobbyists to try to apply pressure to cause the University to pay money for his failed enterprise."
Hicks also said in the letter that in 2018-2019, Provident Oklahoma offered to house students in Cross Village who had issues with mold in the towers at the housing rate that students had already paid to live in the towers, but OU denied the offer.
The letter comes amid a months-long legal dispute between the university and the owner of Cross Village. In a lawsuit filed in December, Provident Oklahoma alleged the university made “false promises and misrepresentations” to induce Provident to fund and construct the project on OU’s Norman campus.
Residents of Cross Village did not receive partial refunds like students in OU-owned housing, with Provident Oklahoma pointing to the university and the university pointing to Provident Oklahoma.
This story was updated at 6:21 p.m. April 21 to incorporate the statement from the university.
