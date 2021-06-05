Women's College World Series: OU set to take on UCLA in elimination game

After run-ruling Georgia 8-0 in six innings Saturday, Oklahoma will now take on UCLA in a win-or-go-home matchup in the Women's College World Series.
See y’all tonight for a 𝐁𝐈𝐆 one 💥 pic.twitter.com/XPbwm5XgKb— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 5, 2021
The elimination game will take place at 6 p.m. following the conclusion of Arizona and Florida State's matchup.
The last time the Sooners and Bruins met was in the 2019 WCWS, where UCLA swept OU in two games to win its 11th national title. The Bruins also hold an 11-4 all-time series advantage over the Sooners.
In its last outing, UCLA didn't record a baserunner in its 6-0 loss to Alabama. The game saw Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts record the fifth-ever perfect game in WCWS history. OU's run-rule victory over UGA was highlighted by two-run homers by Mackenzie Donihoo, Kinzie Hansen and Jocelyn Alo.
The Sooners and Bruin's matchup will be televised on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.