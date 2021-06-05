You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's College World Series: OU set to take on UCLA in elimination game

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mackenzie Donihoo

Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo during the Women’s College World Series game against Georgia on June 5.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

After run-ruling Georgia 8-0 in six innings Saturday, Oklahoma will now take on UCLA in a win-or-go-home matchup in the Women's College World Series.

The elimination game will take place at 6 p.m. following the conclusion of Arizona and Florida State's matchup. 

The last time the Sooners and Bruins met was in the 2019 WCWS, where UCLA swept OU in two games to win its 11th national title. The Bruins also hold an 11-4 all-time series advantage over the Sooners.

In its last outing, UCLA didn't record a baserunner in its 6-0 loss to Alabama. The game saw Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts record the fifth-ever perfect game in WCWS history. OU's run-rule victory over UGA was highlighted by two-run homers by Mackenzie Donihoo, Kinzie Hansen and Jocelyn Alo.

The Sooners and Bruin's matchup will be televised on ESPN.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments