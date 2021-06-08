Women’s College World Series: OU falls to Florida State in Game 1 of national championship; Sooners forced into 2-win scenario

Oklahoma (54-4, 16-1 Big 12) fell to Florida State (49-11-1, 22-3 ACC) 8-4 in game one of the Women’s College World Series championship on Tuesday.
Freshman Nicole May started for the Sooners and went 3.2 innings. She allowed seven hits, seven runs and three walks while tallying three strikeouts.
Sophomore Olivia Rains came in for May in the top of the fourth for her only appearance of the day. She gave up one hit and didn’t record a strikeout. Redshirt senior Shannon Saile entered in the top of the sixth, and ended the night with three allowed hits, one allowed run and two strikeouts in three innings.
Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo led Oklahoma with two RBIs on the day. OU had eight total hits and four RBIs in the game.
After two scoreless innings from both sides, the Seminoles’ Kalie Harding blasted one to left field for a two-run homer, giving FSU a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. Oklahoma couldn’t respond thereafter, and the Seminoles more than capitalized during their next at-bat.
Harding brought in two runs for Florida State with a double to right center field. Afterward, a right field single scored another two FSU runners, and a left field single scored after that brought the Seminoles’ fifth run of the fourth inning. All of FSU’s runs were scored with two outs in the inning.
The Sooners answered with back-to-back home runs from sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and senior designated player Jocelyn Alo in the bottom of the fourth. Neither team could up its run count in the fifth.
After holding Florida State scoreless in the top of the sixth, Oklahoma shortened the gap with a two-run RBI single from sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo. Then, with runners one first and third, junior utility Grace Green grounded out and the Seminoles ended the inning up 7-4.
An obstruction call on home plate allowed Florida State to up its lead by one run in the top of the seventh. OU couldn't tie up the game in the seventh, ending the game.
The Sooners now need two wins over the Seminoles to win the WCWS championship. OU and FSU will play game two at 6 p.m. on June 9 in Oklahoma City.
