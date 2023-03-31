Texas softball coach Mike White seems to accuse Patty Gasso, OU softball of cheating ahead of weekend series

Texas coach Mike White appeared to accuse Oklahoma of cheating to rebuild its roster during a post-practice interview on Wednesday.
In the leadup to No. 1 OU’s (30-1, 3-0) three-game series with No. 8 Texas (30-5-1, 3-0) this weekend, White mentioned he was “not sure” how the Sooners “keep finding ways to reload.”
“They keep finding ways to reload and I’m not quite sure all of it is, you know. Whatever, I won’t say anymore,” White said. “They wanna be the bully on the block, and they’ve done a pretty good job of it.”
For the first time since falling to its Red River rival in the #WCWS championship series, No. 8 @TexasSoftball (30-5-1, 3-0) will battle No. 1 @OU_Softball (30-1, 3-0) in a three-game series this weekend."It's going to be more than just a game."#HookEm | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/XO2jva13al— Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) March 29, 2023
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso added several transfers in the offseason, including redshirt senior utility Haley Lee from Texas A&M, redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Alex Storako from Michigan and sophomore infielder Cydney Sanders from Arizona State.
The Sooners swept the Longhorns in the Women’s College World Series Finals last season to win their second consecutive national championship. OU faces Texas in game one of the series at 6 p.m. Friday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley. Ansley Chambers copy edited this story.
