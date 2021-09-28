Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Mark Andrews among top performers in Week 3

A total of 26 former Sooners took the field in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
Quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and tight end Mark Andrews were among the top performers. Here are a few significant statlines:
Kyler Murray
Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (3-0) matched up against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) on Sunday. Murray’s impressive outing saw him accumulate 19 yards on seven rushes for one touchdown and he threw for 316 yards on 28-of-30 completions.
The 24-year-old’s lone score came from a 1-yard rush in the first quarter, giving him 10 total touchdowns on the season. The contest ended in a 31-19 victory for the Cardinals. Murray and Arizona will next face the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) at 3:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 3 on FOX.
Just Kyler's TENTH TD of the season already. #RedSea @K1📺: #AZvsJAX on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9GLqzLi3ur— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
Kyler Murray: 35 career games, 18 Rush TDPeyton Manning: 266 career games, 18 Rush TD pic.twitter.com/GDt7wnWUt4— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 26, 2021
Baker Mayfield
Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns won 26-6 against the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday. Mayfield completed 19-of-31 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown. The only touchdown for Mayfield came from a 13-yard pass to tight end Austin Hooper in the second quarter. The fourth-year quarterback endured five sacks in the game, two coming from outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
The Browns leaned heavily on the running game, as they rushed for 215 yards and one touchdown on 42 carries. Mayfield amassed a season-high 31 yards on four carries in his rushing effort. Mayfield and the Browns (2-1) will face the Minnesota Vikings (1-2) in their next game at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 3 on CBS.
Throw it up to @AustinHooper18!📺: #CHIvsCLE on FOX📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/0OIk6WSFfp— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 26, 2021
Baker Mayfield is honoring Maxton Soviak, a US service member killed in an attack in Afghanistan last month, with his pregame cleats.(via @SolesBySir) pic.twitter.com/3HsR5iZV75— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 19, 2021
Jalen Hurts
Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys 41-21 on Monday night in a vital division game. Hurts completed 25-of-39 passes and one touchdown to go along with nine carries for 35 yards. The Eagles relied on their passing game, with Hurts making 31 throws and only rushing 12 times for 64 yards.
Hurts’ two interceptions and two sacks plagued Philadelphia, though. The Eagles’ next opponent will be Kansas City at noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 3 on CBS.
This energy from Jalen Hurts 😤 #PHIvsDAL #MNF pic.twitter.com/6yFlGa2PBn— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2021
Jalen Hurts throws a pick-six 😬(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/og0ypbmyDT— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2021
Mark Andrews
Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) won 19-17 against the Detroit Lions (0-3) on Sunday. Andrews’ 109 yards and five receptions came on seven targets, his longest reception being 41 yards. That catch came off a deep left pass which led to a Ravens’ field goal.
Andrews’ yardage total is the second most he has recorded in a game in his NFL career thus far. The Ravens ultimately got the victory off a historic game-winning 66-yard field goal — the longest in NFL history — by kicker Justin Tucker. Andrews and the Ravens’ next contest will be at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 3 against the Denver Broncos (3-0) on CBS.
Big Monday energy pic.twitter.com/kZeEQRgwyD— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 27, 2021
WHAT A WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jrVcmw4IQ9— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 26, 2021
Other performances
Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had three receptions for 53 yards.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made three receptions for 66 yards with a long of 44 yards
Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 90 yards on 18 carries and made one catch for four yards
Fellow Bengals running back Samaje Perine made one reception for eight yards
Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills caught one pass for 17 yards
Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans made two tackles
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught two passes for 16 yards
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray racked up three total tackles
Kansas City tight end Blake Bell made a reception for six yards
Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood had three solo tackles
Washington punter Tress Way punted five times for 235 yards
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.