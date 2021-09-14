Sooners in the NFL: Former OU receiver Kenny Stills signing with New Orleans Saints' practice squad, per report

Former OU receiver Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad after a successful workout for the team on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Kenny Stills going back where it began. The veteran wide receiver is signing to the #Saints' practice squad after working out for the team today, source says. Have to figure he's a possible add to their active roster soon.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 14, 2021
The wideout began his NFL career in New Orleans after being drafted with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round in 2013. Stills was later traded to the Miami Dolphins, producing 42 receptions for 726 yards and nine touchdowns. Miami then traded Stills to the Houston Texans in 2019, where he was waived by the team a year later. Stills then joined the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad late in the 2020 season.
Stills was a breakout star in 2010 as a freshman at OU, hauling in 61 receptions for 786 yards. That effort broke the school’s record for receiving yards and receptions for a freshman. Stills won a Big 12 Championship with the team during his freshman season as well, capped by a win in the Fiesta Bowl against Connecticut.
Stills will now help the Saints prepare for their (1-0) next contest against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) at 12 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Sept. 19 on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.