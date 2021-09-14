You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU receiver Kenny Stills signing with New Orleans Saints' practice squad, per report

Former OU receiver Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad after a successful workout for the team on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The wideout began his NFL career in New Orleans after being drafted with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round in 2013. Stills was later traded to the Miami Dolphins, producing 42 receptions for 726 yards and nine touchdowns. Miami then traded Stills to the Houston Texans in 2019, where he was waived by the team a year later. Stills then joined the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad late in the 2020 season.

Stills was a breakout star in 2010 as a freshman at OU, hauling in 61 receptions for 786 yards. That effort broke the school’s record for receiving yards and receptions for a freshman. Stills won a Big 12 Championship with the team during his freshman season as well, capped by a win in the Fiesta Bowl against Connecticut.

Stills will now help the Saints prepare for their (1-0) next contest against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) at 12 p.m. CT. on Sunday, Sept. 19 on FOX.

