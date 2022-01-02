You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray tosses 2 touchdowns, leads Cardinals' win over Cowboys

Then-redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball in the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) defeated the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) 25-22 on Sunday afternoon. 

Murray completed 26-of-38 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in the win. On the ground, Murray accumulated 44 yards on nine carries.

Arizona first scored in the second quarter. Murray found receiver Antoine Wesley for a 1-yard touchdown on a play-action pass where Murray scrambled to the outside.

The chemistry between Murray and Wesley continued to build through the third quarter as the tandem scored for the second time. A well-placed pass from Murray led Wesley for a leaping snag into the left front corner of the end zone for a 19-yard score, making the score 19-7 after a failed two-point attempt.

The Cardinals eventually fended off a near 15-point comeback from the Cowboys to win the contest as Murray converted a first down to run the clock out.

Murray and Arizona’s next matchup will be at home in a divisional battle against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 9 on FOX.

