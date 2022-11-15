 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts scores 3 touchdowns, but suffers 1st loss of season

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 17-of-26 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday. He also added 28 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on six carries in the Eagles' first loss of the season.

Hurts started strong with a one-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Later in the quarter, Hurts found Dallas Goedert for a six-yard score to put the Eagles up 14-7.

Hurts and the Eagles offense then went cold until early in the 4th quarter as they fell behind 23-14. Early in the fourth quarter, Hurts found Devonta Smith for an 11-yard score to cut the lead to 23-21. However, the late comeback effort fell short as the Commanders added a field goal, and a fumble recovery touchdown on the game's final play. 

The former Sooner threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns in his lone season in Norman in 2019. He finished the season as the runner up for the Heisman Trophy.

Next, Hurts and the Eagles take on the Indianapolis Colts at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 20 on the road.

