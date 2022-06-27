 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson to fight Le'Veon Bell in boxing match, per report

Adrian Peterson

Former OU football player Adrian Peterson during the spring game on Apr. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson signed a contract to fight former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell in a heavyweight boxing exhibition next month, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

Peterson, a former All-Pro and No. 5 on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, is 37 years old and last played for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans in 2021. In four games, he rushed 38 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Peterson had 14,020 career rushing yards and 115 overall touchdowns during his 14-year career. 

He played three seasons with the Sooners from 2004 through 2006 before he was drafted No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft. The former 2004 Heisman runner-up, finished his career in Oklahoma with 4,041 rushing yards, 41 touchdowns and an average of 8.3 yards per carry. 

He will begin his professional boxing career against Bell on Saturday, July 30 in Los Angeles at Crypto.com arena.

