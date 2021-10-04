You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Bengals' Joe Mixon now week-to-week after ankle injury against Jaguars, per report

56-yard touchdown

Sophomore running back Joe Mixon looks back at Baylor defenders behind him while heading toward the endzone in the fourth quarter Nov. 12. Mixon made a 56-yard touchdown.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) running back Joe Mixon suffered a low-grade ankle injury on Thursday night in a 24-21 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4), per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mixon’s injury is described as week-to-week and he was not placed on the injured reserve list. Mixon’s last season was cut short because of a right foot injury, which only allowed him to take the field six times.

Mixon rushed for 67 yards on 16 carries and a score prior to injuring his ankle late in Thursday’s game. Mixon’s injury brought his backup, fellow former Sooners standout Samaje Perine, into the contest leaving the crucial snaps to him in the fourth quarter.

Mixon, 25, has racked up 353 rushing yards and two scores on the season with an average yards per play of 4.3. Thanks in part to him, the Bengals have an early lead through Week 4 in the competitive AFC North.

Mixon will hope to return for the Bengals next contest at home against the highly-touted Green Bay Packers (3-1). The matchup will be at 12 p.m. CT. Sunday, Oct. 10 on FOX.

