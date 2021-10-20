You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield won't start Browns game against Broncos due to shoulder injury

Baker Mayfield

Then-junior quarterback Baker Mayfield before the Bedlam game, Dec. 3, 2015.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and current Cleveland Browns (3-3) quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start against the Broncos (3-3) this Thursday night, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thursday night will mark the first time in his career that Mayfield misses a game due to injury. The former Sooner has been playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder since Week 2. He re-injured his shoulder last week after taking a hit from Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

Mayfield has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,474 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. His career highlights include setting the rookie touchdown record in 2018 and helping the Browns end their 18-year playoff drought in 2020.

Mayfield hopes to return to action in Week 8 when the Browns take on the Steelers (3-3) at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 31.

