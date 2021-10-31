Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield, Browns fall 15-10 to Steelers in defensive battle

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) were defeated 15-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Sunday. Mayfield finished the Halloween matchup with 225 passing yards on 20-for-31 completions with no scores.
.@Flash_Garrett is the Grim Reaper. 💀He listed all the QBs he sacked on his back. 😅📺: #PITvsCLE -- 1pm ET on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/CHdYfP3oqI— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021
Bottle Flip ✅@bakermayfield is ready to roll. #Browns l #PITvsCLE pic.twitter.com/TO3io473YR— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) October 31, 2021
Mayfield had a minimal impact in the beginning of the contest till the end of the third quarter due to a primarily defensive game. However, Mayfield's ability to move the Browns’ offense downfield set up scoring opportunities in the kicking and running game.
With seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mayfield was aggressively shoved out of bounds after converting a massive third down. Initially, the Cleveland crowd went silent, as it appeared that Mayfield fell on his previously injured shoulder. Mayfield got right back up and brought the crowd to its feet.
BAKER IS FIRED UP.📺: #PITvsCLE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/IJThl3WhAm— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021
Just two plays later, Mayfield fired the ball to wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who fumbled to give the ball back to the Steelers.
OUR BALL!!!📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/kOHEArKKvw— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 31, 2021
The Browns gained possession after stopping the Steelers offense with four minutes left in the contest but fell short after they could not convert on fourth down. In turn, Pittsburgh ran out the clock to end the game.
Mayfield and the Browns will next travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals (5-3) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, on CBS.
