Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield, Browns fall 15-10 to Steelers in defensive battle

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Then-OU quarterback Baker Mayfield searches for an open receiver in the Sooners' game against Texas on Oct. 10, 2015.

 Christopher Michie / The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) were defeated 15-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Sunday. Mayfield finished the Halloween matchup with 225 passing yards on 20-for-31 completions with no scores.

Mayfield had a minimal impact in the beginning of the contest till the end of the third quarter due to a primarily defensive game. However, Mayfield's ability to move the Browns’ offense downfield set up scoring opportunities in the kicking and running game.

With seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mayfield was aggressively shoved out of bounds after converting a massive third down. Initially, the Cleveland crowd went silent, as it appeared that Mayfield fell on his previously injured shoulder. Mayfield got right back up and brought the crowd to its feet.

Just two plays later, Mayfield fired the ball to wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who fumbled to give the ball back to the Steelers.

The Browns gained possession after stopping the Steelers offense with four minutes left in the contest but fell short after they could not convert on fourth down. In turn, Pittsburgh ran out the clock to end the game.

Mayfield and the Browns will next travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals (5-3) at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, on CBS.

