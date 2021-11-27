Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young leads Hawks on 7-game winning streak, Buddy Hield shines despite Kings' inconsistency

The week of Nov. 20-26 saw guard Trae Young record numerous 30-point games while guard Buddy Hield continued his consistent scoring off the bench and forward Blake Griffin saw his minutes decline severely. In Los Angeles, guard Austin Reaves is still sitting out after suffering a hamstring injury.
Through a month and a half of play, Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets are sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 14-5 record. Young and the Atlanta Hawks are 11-9, which is good for seventh place in the East. Reaves and the Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference with a 10-11 record, while Hield and the Kings are 8-12, placing them 11th in the West.
Here’s a look at former Sooners’ performances in recent games:
Trae Young (4 games): 27.6 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 9 assists per game
On Saturday, Nov. 20, Young scored 19 points and passed for nine assists in a 115-105 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Monday, Nov. 22 saw the winning continue, as the Hawks were able to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 113-101, behind a 30-point, four rebound and six assist effort from Young. He went a perfect 14-of-14 from the free throw line in those games combined.
Ice Trae things 🥶 pic.twitter.com/9AgaXTC332— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 25, 2021
In a Wednesday, Nov. 24 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Young recorded 31 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists while only turning the ball over twice. His performance led the Hawks to a 124-106 victory.
🥶 🥶 🥶 🥶 🥶 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lQLrs1DleD— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 27, 2021
Young’s 31 points and 10 assists in a 132-100 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 26 capped a perfect week for the Hawks. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak.
Trae Young leads the entire NBA with the most 30pt / 10ast games Quit playing with this man… pic.twitter.com/JLvUO0DpuH— 🏀HaWWWWWWWks Fan TV (@HawksFanTV) November 27, 2021
Buddy Hield (4 games): 21 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game
Saturday, Nov. 20 saw the Kings fall to the Utah Jazz, 123-105. In the loss, Hield was able to post a 16-point, three rebound and three assist performance. Monday, Nov. 22 also saw the Kings lose, that time to the Philadelphia 76ers. In the 102-94 loss, Hield scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
🦊👌 @swipathefox's 3-pointer gives the Kings a 10-0 run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BjQZB7jezl— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 23, 2021
The Kings were able to hold on for a 125-121 win over the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Hield led his team with 22 points in the win.
Buddy Hield hits the game-tying 3 and then the game-tying 2 at the death, LeBron misses second-straight buzzer-beater to win game. Double OT at STAPLES. pic.twitter.com/Olg8sWYxri— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 27, 2021
In a Friday night triple overtime thriller, the Kings took down the Los Angeles Lakers, 141-127. Hield finished with 25 points, four rebounds and six assists.
Blake Griffin (1 game): 2 points per game, 2 rebounds per game
In Griffin’s only game this week, he scored two points and pulled down two rebounds in a 117-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Due to his recent scoring struggles and the reemergence of forward LaMarcus Aldridge, Griffin has seen his minutes disappear. He has not played in the Nets’ last two games.
