Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young averages over 30 points per game, Blake Griffin leads Nets on 3-game win streak

In NBA games spanning Nov. 6-14, former Sooners guard Trae Young went on a scoring tear, averaging over 30 points per game.
Meanwhile, guard Buddy Hield and the Kings have dropped four of their last five games, guard Austin Reaves suffered a hamstring injury, and forward Blake Griffin contributed to team success.
Through a month of play, Griffin and the Nets have a 10-4 record, which places them third in the Eastern Conference. Young and his Hawks are 6-9, putting them 12th in the East. Reaves’ Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference with an 8-6 record, while Hield and the Kings are 6-8, placing them 10th in the West.
Here’s a look at the former Sooners’ performances in recent games:
Trae Young (6 games): 30.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 8.8 assists per game, 52.2 percent from three
On Saturday, Nov. 6, Young scored 31 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished 13 assists in a 121-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Monday, Nov. 8, saw the Hawks lose to the Warriors, 127-113, while Young finished with 28 points, three rebounds and nine assists.
5 threes and counting for Trae Young here in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/PEfCPEX4cA— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 14, 2021
Young and the Hawks lost to the Utah Jazz 110-98 on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Young finished with a 27-point, six-assist and one steal statline. The Hawks’ losing trend continued in a Friday, Nov. 12, night game against the Denver Nuggets. In the game, Young scored 30 points, had five rebounds and passed for nine assists.
Have yourself a game, @TheTraeYoung ‼️His 42-point performance powers the Hawks to a 120-100 win over the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/7v4CFTQIGo— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2021
Young ended his losing skid with a 42-point, eight-rebound and 10-assist performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Nov. 14. The winning continued on Monday night, Nov. 15 as the Hawks took down the Orlando Magic, 129-111. Young finished with 23 points, six assists and a game high plus-18.
Buddy Hield (5 games): 15.8 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game
Sunday, Nov. 7, saw the Kings suffer a 94-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Hield scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds and passed for two assists. Sacramento’s losing trend continued with a 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Nov. 8.
Buddy Hield WOW pic.twitter.com/RRKe8bh0FV— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Hield finished with 12 points, one rebound and two assists in a 136-117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Kings capped the week with a 105-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hield scored 14 points and grabbed five boards.
Buddy Hield plays in his 400th game tonight.The most 3-pointers made in a players’ first 400 games:◻️ Buddy Hield — 1,205 (399 games)◻️ Steph Curry — 1,121◻️ Klay Thompson — 1,098◻️ Damian Lillard — 1,050@buddyhield | @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/Tb3hHQUeEb— The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) November 12, 2021
Monday, Nov. 15, saw Hield and the Kings beat the Detroit Pistons, 129-107. Hield finished the game with 22 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Austin Reaves (2 games): 9 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game
On Saturday, Nov. 6, Reaves scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists in a 105-90 loss to the Portland Trailblazers.
Austin Reaves with the clutch bucket 🥶 pic.twitter.com/ZfgLFADLL5— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 9, 2021
The Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, Nov. 8 126-123. Reaves finished with eight points, one rebounds and one assist in the win but suffered a hamstring injury and will be out at least two weeks.
Blake Griffin (5 games): 6 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game
On Sunday, Nov. 7, Griffin scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed for three assists in a 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors. Griffin and the Nets lost 118-95 to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Nov. 8. He finished with two points and one rebound.
Blake Griffin. Blue collar.(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/kJmP0aZRpR— Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 11, 2021
After the loss, Griffin and the Nets went on a three game winning streak, starting with a 123-90 victory against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, Nov. 10. Griffin scored no points in the outing, but had two rebounds and two assists.
Road trip finale in the Sooner State 📸 pic.twitter.com/fLybazRgjG— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 14, 2021
On Friday, Nov. 12, the Nets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-112 and Griffin delivered eight points and five rebounds. Griffin scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and had three assists in a 120-96 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.