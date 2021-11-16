You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young averages over 30 points per game, Blake Griffin leads Nets on 3-game win streak

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read
Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In NBA games spanning Nov. 6-14, former Sooners guard Trae Young went on a scoring tear, averaging over 30 points per game.

Meanwhile, guard Buddy Hield and the Kings have dropped four of their last five games, guard Austin Reaves suffered a hamstring injury, and forward Blake Griffin contributed to team success.

Through a month of play, Griffin and the Nets have a 10-4 record, which places them third in the Eastern Conference. Young and his Hawks are 6-9, putting them 12th in the East. Reaves’ Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference with an 8-6 record, while Hield and the Kings are 6-8, placing them 10th in the West.

Here’s a look at the former Sooners’ performances in recent games:

Trae Young (6 games): 30.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, 8.8 assists per game, 52.2 percent from three

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Young scored 31 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished 13 assists in a 121-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Monday, Nov. 8, saw the Hawks lose to the Warriors, 127-113, while Young finished with 28 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

Young and the Hawks lost to the Utah Jazz 110-98 on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Young finished with a 27-point, six-assist and one steal statline. The Hawks’ losing trend continued in a Friday, Nov. 12, night game against the Denver Nuggets. In the game, Young scored 30 points, had five rebounds and passed for nine assists.

Young ended his losing skid with a 42-point, eight-rebound and 10-assist performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Nov. 14. The winning continued on Monday night, Nov. 15 as the Hawks took down the Orlando Magic, 129-111. Young finished with 23 points, six assists and a game high plus-18.

Buddy Hield (5 games): 15.8 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game

Sunday, Nov. 7, saw the Kings suffer a 94-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Hield scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds and passed for two assists. Sacramento’s losing trend continued with a 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Nov. 8.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Hield finished with 12 points, one rebound and two assists in a 136-117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Kings capped the week with a 105-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hield scored 14 points and grabbed five boards.

Monday, Nov. 15, saw Hield and the Kings beat the Detroit Pistons, 129-107. Hield finished the game with 22 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Austin Reaves (2 games): 9 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Reaves scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists in a 105-90 loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

The Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, Nov. 8 126-123. Reaves finished with eight points, one rebounds and one assist in the win but suffered a hamstring injury and will be out at least two weeks.

Blake Griffin (5 games): 6 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Griffin scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed for three assists in a 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors. Griffin and the Nets lost 118-95 to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Nov. 8. He finished with two points and one rebound.

After the loss, Griffin and the Nets went on a three game winning streak, starting with a 123-90 victory against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, Nov. 10. Griffin scored no points in the outing, but had two rebounds and two assists.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the Nets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-112 and Griffin delivered eight points and five rebounds. Griffin scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and had three assists in a 120-96 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments