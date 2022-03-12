 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NBA: Former OU guard Trae Young records 3 straight double-doubles, Austin Reaves impresses as starter

  • Updated
  • 0
Trae Young

Freshman guard Trae Young looks to the basket in the game against Texas Feb. 17.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Three former Sooners participated in NBA action from March 5-11. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young recorded three double-doubles, and Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield continued to impress for his new team. Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves continues to draw starts for his squad, while Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin has slipped out of his squad’s rotation. 

In terms of NBA standings, Griffin’s Nets (34-33) are in eighth place and Young’s Hawks (32-34) are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Hield’s Pacers (22-45) are in the basement of the east, firmly out of postseason contention. Reaves’ Lakers (29-37) are still in the playoff chase as the current ninth seed in the Western Conference. 

Here’s a look at the former OU players’ performances:

Trae Young (3 games): 22.7 points, 11.3 assists, 4 rebounds

Young concluded the week riding a current three-game streak of recording a double-double. His first game of the week featured a 113-110 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 7, where Young finished with 14 points and 12 assists. 

The following game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 9, featured Young recording 27 points and 11 assists in a 124-115 loss. The Hawks were able to snap their two-game losing streak with a 112-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 11, as Young totaled 27 points and 11 assists.

Buddy Hield (2 games): 16.5 points, 7.5 assists, 5 rebounds, 56.5 percent shooting

Hield started the week with a 19-point, seven-assist and eight-rebound game against the Washington Wizards in a 133-123 loss on Sunday, March 6. On Tuesday, March 8, Hield finished with 14 points and eight assists in a 127-124 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Austin Reaves (4 games): 13 points, 5 rebounds, 43.8 3-point percent shooting

Reaves had arguably his best week of the season, as he started all four games and currently rides a four-game streak of scoring double-digit points. To start off, Reaves finished with 10 points and five rebounds in a 124-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 5. 

Against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 7, Reaves scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 117-110 loss. Reaves’ best scoring output came against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 9, where he scored 17 points in a 139-130 overtime loss. Finally, against the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 11, Reaves finished with 12 points and five rebounds in a 122-109 win.

Next:

  • Hield’s Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs - 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 12

  • Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets against the New York Knicks - 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 13 on ABC

  • Young’s Atlanta Hawks against the Indiana Pacers - 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 13

  • Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 13 on ESPN

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments