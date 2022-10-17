Sooners in NFL: Former OU wide receiver Marquise Brown to miss time with foot injury, per report

Former Oklahoma and current Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown suffered a foot injury Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks that could see him miss about six weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Some good news for #AZCardinals WR Hollywood Brown: Following the MRI, his foot isn’t as bad as was initially thought. It’s a small, non-surgical fracture, source said. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. He’s getting a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson before moving forward.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022
The injury happened late in the fourth quarter and after the game, Brown was seen in a walking boot. Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't as bad as was initially thought following his MRI.
ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported Brown could possibly miss the entire season prior to his MRI.
The former Sooners star has recorded 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns so far in his first season with the Cardinals. The Hollywood, Florida native has 238 catches for 2,846 yards and 24 touchdowns in his NFL career.
Brown played for the Sooners from 2017-18 and finished with 132 receptions for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns.
In 2018, Brown was named a first team All-American and was named first team All-Big 12. His prolific Oklahoma career led to him being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
