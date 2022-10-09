Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers fall 37-15 to San Francisco 49ers

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (1-4) lost 37-15 to the San Francisco 49ers during the final game of a three-game homestand on Sunday in Charlotte.
Mayfield failed to score and completed 20-of-36 passes for 215 yards. He also threw one interception.
The former Heisman Trophy winner did not score a touchdown in the first-half, but conducted a scoring drive to open the second-half. After driving down the field, Mayfield handed the ball to running back Chrisitian McCaffrey for a touchdown in a 4th-and-1 situation.
That guy is smooth 💪 pic.twitter.com/T39cSYZ2B8— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 9, 2022
Late in the third quarter, Mayfield threw a 31-yard pass to wide receiver Shi Smith, but the drive only resulted in a field goal.
The throw. The catch. pic.twitter.com/Q8y4ktXRmJ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 9, 2022
Carolina has now lost 15 straight games when giving up at least 17 points. Mayfield and the Panthers will next travel to SoFi Stadium and play the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams (2-3) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.
