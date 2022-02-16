OU women's tennis: Sooners soar to program-record No. 2 spot in latest ITA, USTA rankings

Oklahoma (10-1) took a major jump to No. 2 nationally in both the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association and United States Tennis Association rankings, which were released Wednesday morning.
𝐍𝐨. 2⃣ 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐭!#Sooners take a huge leap in the @ITA_Tennis & @usta poll, their highest ranking in program history!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/Ybel6gZ1mq— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 16, 2022
The new ranking is OU’s highest in program history in either poll. The Sooners just completed their ITA National Indoors run from Feb. 11-14, finishing runner-ups to No. 1 North Carolina in the Championship match on Monday.
Oklahoma has been on a torrid start to the season and thanks to senior Ivana Corley, who was awarded the Big 12 Player of the Week honors on Tuesday. During the ITA National Indoors, she took down the No. 1 and No. 15-ranked doubles teams, alongside her sister, junior Carmen Corley.
Ivana Corley also defeated UNC’s No. 7-ranked Reiley Tran, and Pepperdine’s No. 34-ranked Victoria Flores in singles.
OU will next play No. 10 Southern California at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, in Norman.
