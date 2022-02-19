OU women's gymnastics: No. 3 Sooners notch 198.175, defeat Washington, Stanford, Denver in Metroplex Challenge

No. 3 Oklahoma (10-1, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Washington (4-5, 1-3 Pac-12), No. 19 Stanford (3-7, 2-4 Pac-12) and No. 12 Denver (5-4, 2-2 Big 12) on Saturday night at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth.
The Sooners’ score of 198.175 marks the third time they have eclipsed a 198.000 or higher this season. Washington placed second with a 196.825, while Stanford and Denver finished third with 195.450 and fourth with 195.050.
OU began on vault and sophomore Audrey Davis opened with a 9.8. Freshmen Danae Fletcher and Danielle Sievers assisted with 9.850s. Senior Allie Stern earned a 9.9 before freshman Jordan Bowers and sophomore Katherine LeVasseur notched 9.975s to lead the Sooners. OU finished with a 49.550 score in the event.
Transitioning to bars, Sievers began with a 9.825. Following was LeVasseur, who returned on Saturday after missing last week’s contest due to rest, and posted a 9.925. Fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas subbed in for Fletcher on bars and tallied a 9.9 in the third spot as junior Ragan Smith followed with a 9.875. Bowers and Davis capped the event with 9.925s and extended the Sooners’ lead to .650 with a score of 99.100.
Oklahoma entered the third rotation on beam. Senior stalwart Olivia Trautman returned to competition from a knee ailment for the first time this season and notched a 9.9. The Sooners rebounded from LeVasseur’s 9.325 with a 9.975 from Smith alongside 9.925s from Davis and fifth-year senior Carly Woodard. The scores furthered OU’s lead by 1.200.
Washington entered the final rotation in second, with Stanford holding third and Denver trailing in last. Sophomore Bell Johnson paved the way on floor in the final event with a 9.9. Davis and Woodard followed with a 9.875 and 9.8 with Fletcher adding a 9.825. Bowers tallied a 9.850 and a career-high matching 9.975 from Smith concluded the Sooners’ well-rounded night.
Oklahoma returns against No. 2 Florida (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 in Gainesville, Florida.
